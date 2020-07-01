(Dave Ogilvie photo)

Two rescued from tipped sailboat in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna

The two men were quickly brought to shore by a marine rescue crew

Two men were rescued after their boat capsized near West Kelowna’s Casa Loma resort.

Marine rescue crews responded, quickly bringing the men to shore around 12:45 p.m.

According to a witness on scene, the men appeared to be uninjured as crews brought them to the boat launch off of Campbell Road.

There is no word on the state of the vessel at this time.

READ MORE: Long-range transportation planning around Central Okanagan offers challenges

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Summerland holds Canada Day celebration

Just Posted

RCMP find Shuswap man with replica weapon in breach of conditions

Chase resident ticketed for driving with inactive licence plates

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Popular Shuswap cross-country running event postponed

Region’s Lewiston Ultra on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Evacuation alert issued for Ravenscroft property

A single-family property has been put under evacuation alert due to land slippage and bank erosion

Armstrong arsonist sentenced to 3 years probation

Arsonist must pay $500 to each party affected, no access to drugs, alcohol or fire starters

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Two rescued from tipped sailboat in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna

The two men were quickly brought to shore by a marine rescue crew

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

VIDEO: Summerland holds Canada Day celebration

Full event can be viewed on Summerland Legion’s website

New cherry packing facility to open in Central Okanagan this weekend

Despite a lacklustre cherry crop this year, Jealous Fruits is opening its new state-of-the-art packing facility

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Fond farewell to retiring North Okanagan teachers

Special socially-distant ceremony thanks St. James teachers

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Highway 1 traffic near Revelstoke down 23 per cent for May

Traffic was down 40 per cent for April compared to 2019

Most Read