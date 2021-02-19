Two Salmon Arm agricultural properties sought for light industrial use

An application process is underway to rezone the two properties bordered in yellow from rural holdings to light industrial, while separate applications are being pursued for the exclusion of the two properties from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The need for more industrial property is driving two rezoning applications for land currently in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Applicant Bill Laird wishes to rezone two properties, one at 4270 10th Ave. SE and the other at 3831 20th Ave. SE, from A2 Rural Holding to M2 Light Industrial Zone. The properties are approximately 10 acres each, and are located near the city’s Rapattack base by the airport.

At the Feb. 16 city Development and Planning Committee meeting, development services director Kevin Pearson explained that in 1988, the Agricultural Land Commission passed a special resolution for the two lots and adjacent properties endorsing their exclusion from the land reserve subject to rezoning to light industrial. While the properties remain in the reserve, the resolution, he added, is reflected in the city’s official community plan.

“My goal is to take this 20 acres out into the market place…,” Laird explained during the online committee meeting. “Once this is out of the ALR, then we will become more active in seeking uses.”

Laird stressed there is little available industrial property remaining in Salmon Arm.

Pearson explained Laird is pursuing the application for the land reserve exclusion for the property on 10th, while the city is pursuing the same for the lot on 20th. A related staff report to council notes the rezoning application is separated into two bylaws. Staff are recommending the rezoning of each property is dependent on the conclusion of the land reserve exclusion applications.

The committee was supportive of the application proceeding to council.

