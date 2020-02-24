Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue manager Kathryn Farr and RCMP Cpl. Joe Holmes on scene in early February, when three men were reported missing and later found dead following heavy flooding in the area. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

The search continues on southern Vancouver Island for two scout leaders who went missing after a dangerously swollen creek blocked their troop from returning to their van and the pair went to get help.

Three leaders and five scouts had left Sooke on Saturday morning for what was intended to be a wilderness adventure, but inclement weather throughout the day convinced them to cut the outing short on Sunday morning.

But when they tried to return to their van, which they had parked on a logging road near Alligator Creek, they saw that the heavy rains had swollen the creek to dangerous levels.

Two of the leaders, a man and a woman in their mid-30s, decided to hike out a different way, while the third leader stayed behind with the kids.

But after several hours and no sign of rescue, the third leader, a local firefighter, called for help on a fire department radio he’d brought.

“We managed to find the third leader and the scouts, who had spent a wet Saturday night out in the woods,” said Vicki Weber, senior manager with Juan de Fuca search and rescue.

“But conditions were just miserable and Alligator Creek was still very high. We couldn’t get across, even with our swift water team.”

The alternate route out was long and treacherous, she added, so two members hiked in and stayed with the troop for another night.

The two missing leaders are both very experienced in the outdoors, Weber said.

“They are both ex-military and they left with full backpacks loaded with survival gear, so we’re thinking that they may just have gotten turned around and are just holed up, waiting for help to arrive.”

The search team hoped to get the third leader and five youth out of the area on Monday, she said, although plans were still being formulated that morning due to the difficult terrain, snow and flooding.

An RCMP canine unit has already been out looking for the two missing leaders. The search crew hopes to get a helicopter in as well.

This latest disappearance comes a few weeks after three young men were were reported missing and later found dead after their pickup truck was swept away in the flooded Sooke River.

