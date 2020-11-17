RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Two stolen vehicles in North Okanagan lands West Kelowna man in cuffs

Collaboration between Vernon, Salmon Arm and Chase detachments results in arrest

A 43-year-old West Kelowna man was arrested and is facing numerous charges as a result of the collaboration of three RCMP detachments in the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted Chase and Salmon Arm detachments while tracking a stolen vehicle into the Falkland area Friday, Nov. 13.

Officers from Vernon moved to intercept the vehicle at around 3 a.m. as it was travelling on Highway 97 near Salmon River Road.

Police took up positions along the highway and trailed the suspect who eventually turned onto a rural property in the 4300 block of L and A Road in Spallumcheen.

The man abandoned the vehicle and stole a second one from the location in his continued efforts to evade arrest. When the second vehicle broke down, he fled on foot.

Vernon police and Dog Services continued the chase on foot.

“Police canine Hawkes located a track and successfully honed in on the suspect who was found hiding in some brush in a nearby ravine.” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of our Police Dog Services.”

Christopher Ryan Trethewey, 43, was arrested and is charged with possession of stolen property, break and enter, theft of motor vehicle and two counts of breaching a release order.

He remains in custody pending a future court appearance.

