In the early hours of Jan. 16, a suspect gained entry to the Subway in Revelstoke by using a crowbar to smash the glass of the front door and also took some cash. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Double Subway robbery along Highway 1

RCMP say the two incidents are most likely connected

There was a string of Subway thefts last week along Highway 1.

In the early hours of Jan. 16, the Subway in Golden was robbed. The RCMP say that a rock was used to smash the front door to gain entry and money was stolen.

Roughly two hours later, just before 5 a.m, Revelstoke RCMP were notified that the Subway in Revelstoke had also been broken into. The suspect gained entry using a crowbar to smash the glass of the front door and once again a small amount of cash was taken. While there are no descriptions of the suspect(s) for Golden, RCMP provided a description for Revelstoke. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, gloves, balaclava, hoodie, and blue jeans. The RCMP say they have no suspects, but are fairly certain the two incidents are connected.

“Sicamous Subway was not broken into and based on the time line from Revelstoke to Sicamous as daylight and working hours would have prevented any further break and enters,” wrote CPL. Thomas P. Blakney, Revelstoke RCMP.

No sandwiches were made or stolen in either robbery.

