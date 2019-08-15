Emergency crews are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in uptown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Traffic flowing again following two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Emergency services respond to accident between 30th Street and the 22nd Street NE on ramp

Update: The collision scene on Tank Hill is reported to be cleared and traffic is again flowing eastbound on Highway 1.

Original story

Emergency crews are on scene at an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm which has closed both eastbound lanes of traffic.

Read More: Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Read More: Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

According to a reporter on scene, the accident took place on the highway between 30 Street NE and the 22 Street NE on ramp.

RCMP and firefighters were on scene while paramedics treated occupants of the vehicle.

Traffic is backed up down Tank Hill past The Hilltop Inn as crews work to reopen the highway.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm
Next story
Health experts urge federal leaders to commit to national pharmacare

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

Shuswap invited to Shake the Lake at free floating concert

The show will be held on Aug. 31 at the Cinnemousun Narrows

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Air quality advisory lifted for Central and South Okanagan

The advisory lasted 10 days in relation to the smoke from the nearby Eagle Bluff wildfire

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

Okanagan Connector closed due to collision

DriveBC said an estimated time of opening not available nor is a detour

Pedestrian on Okanagan bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Okanagan Indian Band suing feds for access to clean water

Canadian government not serious about safe drinking water for First Nations communities, Chief says

Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Garbage containers left out overnight provide easy food sources

Most Read