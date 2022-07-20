U-Haul lands in Vernon yard

A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The driver of a U-Haul was taken to hospital after the truck landed in a yard Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle went off Okanagan Landing Road shortly before 2 p.m. July 20, approximately one kilometre past the Vernon Yacht Club.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect the 8200 block.

Home owner Beth Ordman was in a virtual business meeting when, “the whole house shook.”

The maple tree in her yard suffered significant damage, while the driver is reportedly OK but taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for observation.

car crash

