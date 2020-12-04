UBC incorporates Musqueam, Syilx Okanagan symbols in new regalia

The re-designed regalia were worn during the university’s academic ceremonies in November

The university’s new regalia honours its two host nations. (University of British Columbia)

Syilx Okanagan and Musqueam symbols are now a part of the University of B.C.’s academic regalia.

In 2019, the university approached the Musqueam and Syilx Nation to collaborate on a design to add to the school’s robes. Earlier this year, UBC put a call out for artists to create the design, with Chrystal Sparrow, a Musqueam artist, being chosen.

According to the university, the new design acknowledges the relationship between UBC and the host nations of each respective campus.

The new design incorporates a Coast Salish Eye design, which Sparrow said represents the Musqueam, the Syilx and UBC.

“There are four design elements; the middle circle represents people, the dart represents water, the crescent represents land and the arrow represents everyone moving forward,” she said.

“The eye design also represents education as a significant role and connection within all three communities.”

The red thread represents the Musqueam and the Syilx and the black thread represents the university.

The new regalia also feature clasps in an eagle design, which represent the knowledge keepers and the distinctive cultures of the Musqueam and the Syilx. They also symbolize all three communities upholding successful futures together.

READ: Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

UBC