The event is set for Saturday, Aug 17, at 9 a.m at UBC’s Okanagan campus. (contributed)

UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

The talk is being hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration

Have you ever been curious as to how wine and its production actually work?

UBC Okanagan researchers are taking the opportunity to explain what’s going on in their research labs, in a series of talks hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration.

Chemistry professors Susan Murch and Wesley Zandberg along with biology professor Daniel Durall will provide an overview of their current research projects including the yeast associated with pinot noir grapes, the chemistry and terroir of Okanagan wines, and ways to predict smoke taint on grapes and prevent it before fermentation.

“UBC’s Okanagan campus is committed to research and education that supports development of the B.C. wine territory. We are delighted the organizers have chosen to host the B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration at our campus,” said Gino DiLabio, dean pro tem with the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences.

“To complement the celebration, we are also very pleased to offer the public session explaining how science research at the university is benefiting the wine industry’s development.”

After UBC’s science of wine talks, the B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration will host educational sessions focusing on the pinot noir varietal.

The celebration also offers a wine tasting, dinner, dance and address from keynote speaker Madeline Puckette, author of Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine.

The free UBC educational session and the educational sessions provided by the B.C. Pinot Noir Committee at a small fee, provide an opportunity for participants to learn more about pinot noir and other types of wine in a unique format, said Jak Meyer, B.C. Pinot Noir Committee co-chair.

“We just feel it is something more to offer than the usual tasting and it gives us an opportunity to let people know why we are so passionate about this particular varietal,” said Meyer.

To register for the session, or to find out more about the B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration, visit bcpinotnoir.ca.

