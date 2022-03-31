On the hood of the damaged truck are the donated items and a Kelowna Stands With Ukraine sign (Danylo Sora/Contributed)

On the hood of the damaged truck are the donated items and a Kelowna Stands With Ukraine sign (Danylo Sora/Contributed)

Ukrainian allies who received Kelowna donation dead amidst Russia war

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine sent the most recent package of supplies to two defenders that have died

Some of Kelowna’s Ukrainian allies have fallen.

Danylo Sora broke the news on the Kelowna Stands With Ukraine facebook page that two “defenders” in Ukraine have died.

Supporters have been sending supplies to defence groups across Ukraine, and had sent the last bags of equipment to the two that have been pronounced dead.

“I bring the message to our community that their help is really important, but to remember that the war is not over yet,” Sora told Capital News.

He urges people from Kelowna to continue to support the defence efforts in Ukraine. He said that donations of money, medical supplies and tactical gear are still needed. He said that he wants people to “stay with Ukraine till victory comes! It’s really important for our soldiers.”

Denys Seorozhuk is of the organizers of the fundraising and tactical gear initiatives. Seorozhuk said that he is proud of the Kelowna community and their generosity.

Seorozhuk assures anyone looking to donate that the Kelowna Stands With Ukraine fundraising is completely volunteer-run and said that there are no administrative fees. To donate auto-deposits, an account has been set up at ukrainekelowna@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Vernon family plans for Ukrainian refugee arrival

READ MORE: Kelowna man in Ukraine to fight in war against Russia

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaUkraine

Previous story
Vernon gas prices cheapest in province
Next story
279 people infected in norovirus outbreak from B.C. oysters, public health agency says

Just Posted

A new pool for Salmon Arm is just one of many projects, recreation and otherwise, included in a survey intended to help guide completion of the city’s strategic plan. (File photo)
Picking favourites: Residents asked to weigh in on which projects Salmon Arm should prioritize

Letter writer urges horse riders to clear horse feces away from roads and trails. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm resident urges horse owners to clear away road apples

The Sorrento Centre will be home to this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, April 29 to May 1. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival welcomes stellar cast of presenters

Now that spring has arrived, black bears are waking up. Conservation officers are urging caution to prevent bear encounters. (Black Press file)
The bears are back in town: Caution urged as hibernation ends