Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

In the past 24 hours, two grass fires have sparked as a result of unattended campfires in Kelowna, and now West Kelowna.

Early Saturday (March 13) morning, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to reports of a grass fire near Barona Beach Resort.

Crews responded to the call just after 1 a.m., finding a 30 feet by 30 feet rank-one fire burning at the base of the Mt. Boucherie bluffs in Mission Ridge Park. The fire was quickly and easily extinguished, with no issues.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant chief Brent Watson explained crews found a backpack with food items, a bicycle and some shoes next to the burned area.

“The fire appears to have been caused by a campfire that was left unattended,” said Watson.

This comes after an unattended campfire resulted in a 100 metre by 100 metre fire in Kelowna the day before.

“With the snow gone from the valley bottom and the transition to warmer spring temperatures, residents are reminded that fires can start easily in stands of dead, brown grass and shrubs. Please exercise caution with campfires, and ensure any fires are fully extinguished,” Watson said.

