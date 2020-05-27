An artist’s rendering of the uniquely-shaped proposed structure viewed from the corner of Water Street and Leon Avenue. (Contributed)

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

The Wedge has wedged its way back into Kelowna council chambers.

The uniquely-shaped — and aptly named — six-storey office building proposed at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street initially came to council in March — not receiving city staff’s support.

That was mainly due to issues surrounding the site’s inability to contain 10 parking stalls as required in the area’s zoning and the applicant’s unwillingness to pay cash-in-lieu for not having those spaces. The cash-in-lieu of parking bylaw would’ve seen $330,000 paid to the city, which would make the development financially impractical, according to the applicant.

Council deferred its decision to allow the applicant more time to work with city staff towards a solution regarding the development’s parking stall issues.

This time around, the application is set to go to council with staff support.

The proposal would still see no on-site parking, but due to council’s suggestion of compromise, the applicant would pay cash-in-lieu on three stalls, totalling $99,000, and a variance will be issued for the other seven.

Besides parking, several other variances would also be needed for the proposal to go ahead, including three variances related to the property’s setback, one related to a lack of short-term bicycle parking and one to reduce the minimum commercial frontage below the 90 per cent required.

The building would consist of one or two retail tenants on the first floor — the report mentions a bar, cafe or restaurant as a likely option — upper floor offices and a common rooftop patio.

Despite the small building footprint and the small total building area, the applicant has included a bike storage room for 13 long-term bike stalls on the ground floor to encourage active transportation. Washrooms, change rooms, lockers, and showers would be available alongside those stalls.

READ MORE: Paid parking in Kelowna to resume in stages

READ MORE: Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles this summer

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record
Next story
Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Just Posted

RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Woman beat up on side of road in Scotch Creek, perpetrator fled

Recycling depot at Salmon Arm landfill back in operation

Full bins and a lack of bags led to two service disruptions in the month of May

Public workers step up for Shuswap non-profits

$5,000 donation to be divided among Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby support groups

Habitat for Humanity plans for Salmon Arm ReStore slowed by pandemic

Kamloops organization says project still alive but has slowed to a crawl

Salmon River upgraded to flood watch, residents warned to protect property

Forecast of high temperatures, rain could lead to rapid rise in waters

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

Most Read