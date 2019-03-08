The College was first made aware of Minoo Iromloo last March when an individual reported her after receiving cosmetic medical procedures at a home in Lions Bay. (File photo)

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

A case of bad botox has lead the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons to grant an injunction against an unlicensed practitioner in Vancouver.

The college said in a news release Friday that it was first made aware of Minoo Iromloo last March when an individual reported her after receiving cosmetic medical procedures at a home in Lions Bay.

The college won the court order against Iromloo in B.C. Supreme Court in February.

READ MORE: ‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

The individual claims she experienced bruising, headache and pain as a result of the cosmetic injections and fillers.

“This case underscores the importance of seeing a regulated health professional for cosmetic injections,” said Graeme Keirstead, chief legal counsel of the college. “Ms. Iromloo is not a registrant of the college and is not licensed to practise medicine in British Columbia.”

Iromloo is banned from all activities and services related to the use of botox and dermal fillers and cannot advertise herself as a physician in any way nor imply she has a license to practise medicine in the province.

The college is reminding the public that receiving medical services such as injections from an unlicensed practitioner is risky, and to verify the credentials of anyone practicing.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend
Next story
No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Just Posted

Shuswap women raise a glass for worthy causes

Women Who Wine help community non-profit groups with projects

Reconstructed Eagle Pass cabin avoids demolition

Province to assess structure for safety, environmental risk and potential user conflicts

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Eyes on expansion of Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter

Plans being drawn up for Salmon Arm site, funding sources may be available

Public hearing on Canoe mobile home park development upcoming

Citizens may voice opinions in Salmon Arm council chambers on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Okanagan gymnastics coach sentenced for possession of ‘obscene material’

Chad McDowell previously faced three counts related to child pornography

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business

An $81,000 investment was made into Curatio Networks Inc, which has offices in Kelowna

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels

Head of Okanagan panel says move would “not be a bad thing”

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Silverbacks need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Shuswap skaters looking for an upset on Vernon Vipers’ home ice

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

Most Read