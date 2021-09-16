Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster

Six cases among Grade 12 students believed to have stemmed from Sept. 6 gathering

Armstrong families have been alerted to a school cluster at the local high school.

Pleasant Valley Secondary School sent a notice to families Sept. 15 that six cases, affecting Grade 12 students, are associated with the cluster. The school exposure occurred on the first day of school, Sept. 7.

“Contact tracing efforts have identified a social gathering on Monday, Sept. 6, that may have contributed to the transmission,” the notice reads.

Interior Health is recommending students and staff in Grade 12 classes self-monitor until Friday, Sept. 17, for symptoms.

Fully vaccinated staff and students can continue to attend school today, Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to self isolate at home until Friday, Sept, 17, followed by four days of monitoring for symptoms,” the notice reads.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority.”

READ MORE: Vernon school district staff, students urged to get COVID-19 vaccination

READ MORE: COVID crisis puts strain on Vernon hospital: physician

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools