Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update 6:15 p.m.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen has put 481 properties on evacuation alert in the Lower Similkameen because of the threat of the Snowy Mountain Wildfire.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is also issuing Evacuation Alerts for their band members and residents, a release from the RDOS stated.

“There is the potential for burning embers to float several kilometers, sparking fires along the valley bottom. Ash and thick smoke is already visible in the Similkameen due to wildfires in the area. No properties have been evacuated at this time and residents may stay in their homes,” the release stated.

The precautionary Evacuation Alert includes all homes south and west of Highway 3 from 1143 Highway 3, south of Cawston, to the Fas Gas Plus service station at 3163 Highway 3, west of Keremeos. This includes selected homes within Electoral Area B, Electoral Area G and the Village of Keremeos closest to the Snow Mountain wildfire.

A precautionary Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to leave their premises or property if needed. In the event an Evacuation Order is issued, residents may have limited time to leave and should get prepared now.

Update 5:25 p.m.

A precautionary alert was issued for Cawston and Keremeos at the request of BC Wildfire Service on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

“The wildfire could pose a risk of “spotting” (small flying ember fires) if it continues to burn north and east. The fire is currently burning 12 kilometres south of Keremeos,” a statement from the Village of Keremeos stated.

During the afternoon Tuesday, the fire experienced significant aggressive growth on the east flank due to sustained and gusty winds ranging from 30 kilometre to 50 kilometres an hour, BC Wildfire Service is reporting.

Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer said the precautionary alert was just that a precaution.

“This is at a very precautionary level,” he said. “There’s a small concern if the fire gets closer to Keremeos that there might be some ambers that could fly over and ignite things, you never know,” he said.

Bauer said most residents would know there is a danger, as ash has been falling in the community for several days.

“My car was parked in the driveway for two hours and there was ashes all over it. It’s already coming over. The next step, hopefully there isn’t one and that is where it’s going to stay,” he said.

A map of the Evacuation Alert area is currently being prepared and further information will be available on the Regional District’s website at rdos.bc.ca

The fire is still listed at 3,050 hectares in size but is expected to grow because of the aggressive behaviour Tuesday.

Original:

After an active day Monday, the Snowy Mountain Fire, burning 14 kilometres south of Keremeos, has grown to 3,050 hectares in size.

“No planned ignitions were conducted by BC Wildfire Service on this fire yesterday. Fire behaviour was extremely active yesterday and was burning Rank 5/6 in some areas. The fire grew approximately 1000 hectares burning up a valley to the northwest away from the community of Cawston,” a release from BC Wildfire Service Stated.

On Tuesday 43 firefighters (up from 21 on Monday), three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment were working the out of control blaze.

Work taking place today includes constructing a handguard north of Susap Creek to tie into an existing guard to the south of the creek. This fuel free line was 80 per cent finished by the end of Monday. A machine gaurd is also being established east of the handgaurd.

As a result of the fire burning in Snowy protected area, BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek trails pending further assessment.

The Snowy Mountain fire is burning about 36 kilometers directly east of the Placer Mountain Fire, which is now about 1,521 hectares in size. Both fires were discovered July 17 just after a lightning storm came through the area.