UPDATE: Armed standoff ends in Lake Country

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

An armed standoff between a man in his 60s and the RCMP ended about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police had initially responded to a call for service at a mobile home complex in the 700 block of Beaver Lake Roadafter 6 p.m. officers encountered a Kelowna man, believed to be alone inside the mobile home unit, who policebelieve to be in need of assistance and may have access to weapons.

Witnesses in the area claim the man was apprehended by police. Beaver Lake Road and the mobile home park arenow open for residents to return home.

UPDATE: 10:03 p.m.

The RCMP have offered the following statement regarding the situation:

“The situation remains fluid at this time, and the RCMP ask the general public to avoid the immediate area, while police continue their efforts of working towards a peaceful resolution for all involved,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

UPDATE: 8:37 p.m.

The standoff still has Beaverlake rd. In Lake Country blocked off. Police and Emergency response are one the phone with the man negotiating him surrendering himself. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/b1wpSfl3PK — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 13, 2019

Witnesses say there has been an increase in armed response from the RCMP.

There are unconfirmed reports the vehicle parked in front of the mobile home has had its tires slashed by RCMP. There are spike belts set up in the area.

Those living in the mobile park have not been told to leave.

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

RCMP officers are negotiating with the man in the mobile home, trying to get him to come out.

UPDATE: 8:06 p.m.

Residence of Winfield Motor home park aren’t able to get back into their homes. pic.twitter.com/zg4toxuVN4 — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 13, 2019

The mobile home park’s residents have been locked out of their home’s for over an hour.

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

Emergency response has showed up to assist Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP by a man with a gun to come out of his home on Beaver Lake Rd in Lake Country. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/P1AXun5qyb — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 13, 2019

There are reports of an armed standoff at Winfield Mobile Home Park off Beaver Lake Road.

According to a witness, police have their guns drawn and are asking a man to come out of a mobile home.

There are unconfirmed reports the man inside has a gun.

Beaver Lake Road is blocked to traffic in both directions while RCMP are on scene.

Residents living at the mobile home park have been asked to stay inside.

