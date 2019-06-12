UPDATE: Armed standoff ends in Lake Country

Reports of police swarming mobile home

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

An armed standoff between a man in his 60s and the RCMP ended about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police had initially responded to a call for service at a mobile home complex in the 700 block of Beaver Lake Roadafter 6 p.m. officers encountered a Kelowna man, believed to be alone inside the mobile home unit, who policebelieve to be in need of assistance and may have access to weapons.

Witnesses in the area claim the man was apprehended by police. Beaver Lake Road and the mobile home park arenow open for residents to return home.

More to come.

———-

UPDATE: 10:03 p.m.

The RCMP have offered the following statement regarding the situation:

“The situation remains fluid at this time, and the RCMP ask the general public to avoid the immediate area, while police continue their efforts of working towards a peaceful resolution for all involved,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

———————

UPDATE: 8:37 p.m.

Witnesses say there has been an increase in armed response from the RCMP.

There are unconfirmed reports the vehicle parked in front of the mobile home has had its tires slashed by RCMP. There are spike belts set up in the area.

Those living in the mobile park have not been told to leave.

———————

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

RCMP officers are negotiating with the man in the mobile home, trying to get him to come out.

———————

UPDATE: 8:06 p.m.

The mobile home park’s residents have been locked out of their home’s for over an hour.

———————

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

———————

There are reports of an armed standoff at Winfield Mobile Home Park off Beaver Lake Road.

According to a witness, police have their guns drawn and are asking a man to come out of a mobile home.

There are unconfirmed reports the man inside has a gun.

Beaver Lake Road is blocked to traffic in both directions while RCMP are on scene.

Residents living at the mobile home park have been asked to stay inside.

More to come.

