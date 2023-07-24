The CSRD had asked users of the Cedar Heights Water System to conserve water as testing was being done to determine contamination risk from a partially submerged houseboat . (CSRD image)

The CSRD had asked users of the Cedar Heights Water System to conserve water as testing was being done to determine contamination risk from a partially submerged houseboat . (CSRD image)

UPDATE: Blind Bay water intake reopened, risk of contamination low

Water testing prompted by partially submerged houseboat.

Update: 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 24

The Colubia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has reopened its intake for the Cedar Heights Water System.

“After consultation with Interior Health, the risk of any contamination to the Cedar Heights Water System is extremely low,” reads a 12 p.m. post on the CSRD’s Facebook page.

“Residents can go back to regular water use. Conservation of water and abiding by the CSRD’s sprinkling restrictions is encouraged, especially in light of hot, dry conditions.”

Original story

People in Blind Bay are being asked to conserve water due to possible contamination from a partially submerged houseboat.

The CSRD said the incident with the houseboat occurred Sunday, July 23, and, “out of an abundance of caution,” the Cedar Heights Water System intake would be shut down until water testing could be done Monday.

The CSRD said Monday morning that it was waiting on water testing results.

With water being drawn from the reservoir, water system users were asked to stop all sprinkling and restrict household water use as much as possible to help keep the reservoir at safe levels.

The Ministry of Environment was alerted about the incident.

A similar conservation plan was also put in place for the privately-run Shuswap Lake Estates water system.

“If you are on the Shuswap Lake Estates system, please direct all questions to them as the CSRD has no jurisdiction over that water system,” said the CSRD.

Read more: Canada Post proceeding with postal code change in Shuswap electoral areas

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
18 months jail for shirtless man who broke into Naramata helicopter hangar
Next story
Several lightning-caused wildfires burning in Revelstoke area

Just Posted

Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility is one of seven long-term care facilities in B.C. operated by Good Samaritan Canada – and one of four in the Okanagan-Shuswap – where Hospital Employees’ Union members have voted overwhelminly in favour of strike action. (Black Press - file photo)
HEU members at 4 Okanagan-Shuswap care facilities vote yes to strike

Okanagan Eats is a new cookbook highlighting the region (Figure 1 Publishing)
New cookbook shows off the culture and recipes of the Okanagan

The CSRD had asked users of the Cedar Heights Water System to conserve water as testing was being done to determine contamination risk from a partially submerged houseboat . (CSRD image)
UPDATE: Blind Bay water intake reopened, risk of contamination low

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has deployed a Structure Protection Unit to properties under an evacuation alert that was issued on July 20 in response to the growing Lower East Adams wildfire. (CSRD image)
Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert