Smoke pours from the Buckerfield’s building on 10th Avenue SW about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Buckerfield’s owners express gratitude to emergency crews

Fire crews battle blaze, paramedics support firefighters, Cindy the cat survives

Update: 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Buckerfield’s is sending out its gratitude to all those who helped extinguish the fire that struck the business on 10th Avenue SW early Sunday evening.

One of the first questions a lot of residents were asking was if Buckerfield’s well-known resident cat made it out of the building all right. The answer from Buckerfield’s is yes.

Buckerfield’s Facebook post as of about 11 p.m. Sunday is as follows:

“A great big thank you to all the Fire Departments that came to save our store tonight. Thanks to the Paramedics who came to support the firefighters! Thanks to the community for your kind words. Cindy (the cat) is with one of her favourite people. She is safe and sound.”

Read more: Ponies instead of reindeer?

Read more: Buckerfield’s commits to living wage

More information regarding the state of the building Monday.

Original story:

Emergency crews are on scene to extinguish flames at Buckerfield’s Ltd. in Salmon Arm.

Grey smoke is rising from the building at 10th Avenue. Witnesses on scene say that the fire started at the rear of the building.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 6:15 p.m.

A reporter is on scene.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
