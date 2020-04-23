UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

UPDATE, 5:00 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP now report that “unfolding event” in the Columbia Valley area of Chilliwack has transitioned into a missing person investigation, and have released the man’s name and photograph.

David McCullum, 39, last contacted his family on the morning of Thursday, April 23 and he has not been heard from since. He was driving a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R.”

An investigation has determined that his last known location was at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the south end of Columbia Valley. Despite extensive aerial and ground searches of the area and its surrounding, police have not yet located McCullum or his Tacoma pickup.

McCullum is described as:

· Caucasian Male

· Height: 5 foot, 10 inches tall (177 cms)

· Weight: 161 pounds

· Eyes: Brown

· Hair: Brown

· Wearing: Dark grey hoodie

RCMP investigators are reminding the public that they are concerned for McCullums’s well being and he is believed to be in possession of firearms. Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public NOT to approach McCullum or his vehicle and to call 911 immediately if they see him.

“Police, family and friends are very concerned for David’s wellbeing,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD. “While we continue to ask the public to be vigilant, our primary concern is to locate David and get him the help he needs.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David McCullum or his vehicle is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call 9-1-1.

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m.

RCMP say they are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley.

RCMP are now asking the public to avoid the area, exercise caution and call 911 immediately if they observe a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R”. The individual associated to this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time. Police are concerned for his well-being.

***

Chilliwack RCMP have issued an urgent appeal to the public about a missing person, Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

They are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley. RCMP are asking the public in that area to exercise caution and to call 911 immediately if they see a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R.”

The individual associated with this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time. Police have told The Progress they are concerned for his well being.

They stress the public should not approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately.

Updates to come.

READ MORE: Weekend break-in downtown sparks safety message from Chilliwack RCMP

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

RCMP are looking for this Toyata Tacoma, licence plate PA558R, in connection to their search for a man who is known to have possession of firearms. They were searching the Columbia Valley area outside of Chilliwack throughout Thursday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

Just Posted

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

CSRD grants $5,000 payment to Sorrento Food Bank

The money will help the food bank stay stocked amid increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market returning with online option

Market scheduled to start again mid-May at Ross Street Plaza

Shuswap resident making ‘positive books’ to uplift community

Nicole Defeo writes positive quotes and messages to encourage others

Snapshot: Shuswap student learning in curious company

Furry friends assist Ranchero Elementary’s Sam Muddiman with learning-from-home education effort

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Princeton Traditional Music Festival cancelled for 2020

Princeton’s Traditional Musical Festival, held each year in August, has been cancelled… Continue reading

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

Vernon-area produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne writes about creating a change plan that works

Most Read