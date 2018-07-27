Contributed

Update: Eneas wildfire being held, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to burn away from houses

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the Mount Eneas wildfire has been classified as held and still stands at 1,793 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Marla Catherall says they have deployed 87 personnel on the fire Friday.

Those ground crews will patrol the fire and put out any hot spots they find along the way.

“Good progress is being made and some sections has been black lined into the perimeter,” said Catherall.

—-

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Eneas wildfire has been classified as held and now stands at 1,793 hectares in size.

Throughout Thursday, 82 personnel and six pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire.

The objective was to extinguish hot spots and mop up. Night crews are continuing to mop up and patrol.

“On the north end of this fire, the challenge continues to be patchy ground with some unburnt areas remaining in the perimeter,” said BC Wildfire.

That said, good progress is being made with some sections having blackline 400 feet into the perimeter

As for the smaller nearby Peachland creek wildfire, about 2.5 kilometres west of Peachland, is being held at 23.1 hectares

