UPDATE: Flames doused for second time at fatal Penticton apartment fire

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire rips through Skaha apartment building at Elm Avenue Friday morning. (Photo - Brennan Phillips)
Fire rips through Skaha apartment building at Elm Avenue Friday morning. (Photo - Brennan Philips)
Fire rips through Skaha apartment building at Elm Avenue Friday morning. (Photo - Brennan Phillips)
Fire rips through Skaha apartment building at Elm Avenue Friday morning. (Photo - Brennan Phillips)
A firefighter continues to pour water on the upper floors of the Clarence House apartment building after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)A firefighter continues to pour water on the upper floors of the Clarence House apartment building after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
A firefighter descends the ladder truck after checking on the upper floors of the Clarence House apartment building after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. See story on page 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)A firefighter descends the ladder truck after checking on the upper floors of the Clarence House apartment building after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. See story on page 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire rips through Skaha apartment building at Elm Avenue Friday morning. (Facebook)
Facebook photo Liz McLeod

Update 6:15 p.m.

Penticton fire fighters have extinguished secondary flames at an Elm Avenue apartment that was evacuated earlier this morning following a fatal fire.

Flames were reported at the building for the second time today (Oct. 27) around 5:45 p.m.

Penticton Fire Department responded and were able to knock down the flames using foam retardant.

A fire ripped through the building earlier this morning around 4 a.m., displacing all residents. Once crews extinguished hot spots, two bodies were discovered inside the building.

An investigation into the fire has been launched by the Penticton RCMP.

Update 5:50 p.m.

Flames are once again visible at an Elm Avenue apartment that was evacuated earlier this morning following a fatal fire.

The flames appear to be contained to the northwest corner of the building

The Penticton Fire Department is currently on scene, attempting to knock down the flames.

Wind is high, and the remaining steel roofing can be heard loudly rattling in the wind.

A fire ripped through the building earlier this morning around 4 a.m., displacing all residents. Once crews extinguished hot spots, two bodies were discovered inside the building.

Original 7 a.m.

Residents living in a Skaha apartment building are homeless after a fire ripped through the top floor of their home around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire in the three-story condo complex at Elm Avenue and Parkview Street burned for several hours, with fire crews still clearing hot spots when the sun came up.

Penticton Fire Department Capt. Mike Wade said there were a couple of things working against crews in their efforts to put out the blaze.

“It is a full timber construction, so that tends to go up (in flames) a little bit faster,” said Wade.

“We also had a pretty good south wind that was driving the fire when we showed up on the scene as well. The one thing that was great for this building is that they had a solid separation wall running south to north which helped and stopped the east side of the building from being involved in the fire.”

Pictures taken by residents and neighbours show the entire top floor of the building was taken by flames. Wade said the fire department threw everything they could at the fire but were unable to save most of the west side of the building.

The street was blocked off to traffic, and residents were taken to a shelter by emergency services. RCMP also attended the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It also isn’t known if anyone was injured or if all are accounted for.

The fire department had to wait for a structural engineer before they could finish their mop-up of the fire.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fatal Fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crash north of Vernon causes Highway 97 traffic delays

Just Posted

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Megan Gaddy was busy sorting bottles donated by residents throughout the Shuswap to support the cost of emergency surgery required for her dog Lucy. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap residents step up for pet owner facing emergency vet bill

Megan Gaddy busy sorting donated bottles to bring her black lab Lucy home

Mayor Terry Rysz receives the ceremonial first poppy from Legion president Bill Moore and vice president Marty Goble. (Sicamous Legion/Facebook)
Sicamous Legion adjusts Remembrance Day to pandemic

Live-streamed ceremony and changes to poppy campaign in the works

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)
Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Russ Hodgkins, left, Mayor Terry Rysz, Deb Heap, Legion Vice President Marty Goble and Sicamous councillor Jeff Mallmes meet to celebrate a Communities in Bloom award Sicamous received for work done at the Legion hall on Main Street. (Submitted)
Sicamous projects get Communities in Bloom awards

Work at the legion hall and the Red Barn Arts Centre recognized

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
UPDATE: Flames doused for second time at fatal Penticton apartment fire

The Elm Ave. building first caught fire around 4 a.m., killing two people and displacing dozens

Two have been taken to hospital following a vehicle crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon causes Highway 97 traffic delays

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

(Submitted)
Penticton apartment fire claims two lives

An apartment on Elm Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning

A Summerland woman has set up an online fundraiser to provide backpacks to those being released from correctional facilities.(ca.gofundme.com)
Summerland woman raising money for backpack program

Backpacks will be distributed to those being released from correctional facilities

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

Most Read