Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 97 south of Vernon Wednesday morning before it was closed due to a vehicle incident. (Gary Marchand photo)

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of Vernon

Icy and slippery roads across the North Okanagan

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.:

Traffic is now moving on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

DriveBC reopened the highway two hours following a closure due to a vehicle incident between Bernie Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

…………………………………

ORIGINAL 8:30 a.m.:

Several crashes have stalled traffic throughout the North Okanagan.

Highway 97 south of Vernon is closed, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, due to a vehicle incident between Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Bernie Road. A detour is in effect via Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

There are reports of crashes, stalls and slippery sections on city and rural roads, as well as Highway 6 and Highway 97A.

“Recent snowfall and freezing rain has led to icy and slippery roads throughout the North Okanagan,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

“Speed limits are meant for ideal conditions so please slow down, use caution and give yourself additional time to make it safely to your destination this morning.”

Rain falling across the North Okanagan is causing slippery driving conditions this morning, as it falls on frozen roads and snow.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use extreme caution as they travel in and around Vernon today, where roads may appear to be wet, but may actually be icy due to changing weather conditions.

“Please slow down, give yourself extra space with other vehicles, watch carefully for other travellers, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination,” the city of Vernon said.

A fleet of city crews are out sanding and salting roads across Vernon; however, the slippery conditions are reported to be across the whole city and region.

Environment Canada is reporting this morning that the temperature is hovering around zero and we should expect periods of wet snow mixed with rain to continue throughout the day.

This is the second time in less than a week that Highway 97 south of Vernon has been closed.

RCMP closed the highway Friday due to “incredibly poor road conditions.”

READ MORE: Numerous Highway 97 crashes between Vernon, Lake Country prompt safety calls

READ MORE: Highway 97 south of Vernon reopened

