Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Highway closed in both directions near the Hummingbird Resort

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Grindrod is closed due to a collision involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

Images posted to social media show a semi truck partially off the highway, teetering over a bank above Mara Lake, and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said the crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the investigation is in very early stages. He said the collision appears to have involved a passenger vehicle as well as the semi truck.

Halskov said he could not confirm the number of people involved or if anyone was injured. He said the highway remains closed as emergency crews identify and treat any injured people and police investigate the cause of the collision. He said further details might be available later today.

Posts on social media indicate the scene of the crash just south of the Hummingbird Resort. Drive BC reported no detour is available at this time and a further update would be available at 2 p.m.


