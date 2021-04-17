UPDATE: Homeowner taken to hospital after Vernon home destroyed by fire

Firefighters battled a house fire in Vernon’s north end Saturday afternoon.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Department was called to the burning structure on an orchard property off Pleasant Valley Road, near Stickle Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. April 17.

The orchard and skies overhead were blanketed with smoke that poured out of the second storey of the old wooden home. The top floor appeared to be fully engulfed. Sheep grazed in a neighbouring area in the forefront as the BX water truck went back for a refill before returning to the blaze.

RCMP officers at the scene said the homeowner was inside when the fire broke out and has been taken to hospital. No word on the extent of the person’s injuries is available at this time.

At one point in the lengthy battle, firefighters set up a ladder and mounted the second storey, hosing through windows while other crew members sprayed the roof from the ground level.

However, shortly after that manoevre, the fire appeared to gain oxygen and tall flames began to rise through the top-floor windows and around the chimney, forcing the ladder crew to retreat.

The house appeared completely engulfed when the fire quickly spread to a large tree standing beside it. Flames shooting up the tree were immediately doused by firefighters.

RCMP officers are stationed along Pleasant Valley Road trying to keep traffic moving.

Only the one structure appeared to be damaged by the blaze. Firefighters reportedly do not have access to the building as of 4:15 p.m., and crews have requested a back hoe to demolish the structure.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

fire

