UPDATE: Okanagan woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

A young Vernon mom lost her daughter’s car seat, clothes and Easter gifts after the car she was driving caught fire Sunday, April 12.

The woman was driving the Okanagan Connector near Merritt, while picking up her daughter from visiting her dad, when the blaze broke out.

Friends have rallied in support of the mom, who is also a college student, to replace some of the destroyed items.

But as it turns out, the loss is much greater for the actual owner of the vehicle. The car was actually being borrowed from a fellow student, who also lost a number of personal items in the blaze, and is now without a vehicle.

READ MORE: Coldstream car fire under investigation

READ MORE: Bigfoot? Footprint near Lumby examined

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firetravel