UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A portion of the highway remains closed after the fatal collision Friday morning

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

One driver is dead and a passenger suffered serious injuries after a crash in West Kelowna Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the reports of a single vehicle that had been hit from behind by a semi-truck.

“Sadly, the driver of the white Hyundai Tucson was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“His lone passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed from the scene to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.”

The investigation is ongoing and the portion of highway between Bartley Road and Daimler Road remain closed as emergency crews investigate the collision.

The driver of the semi truck remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the police investigation.

Possible witnesses of the crash are asked to contact RCMP at 250-491-5354.

UPDATE 6:41 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have been reopened according to Drive BC. The southbound lanes between Daimler Drive and Bartley Road remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.

A collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck has closed Highway 97 in West Kelowna at Bartley Road in both directions Friday morning.

Drive BC said motorists will follow a detour via Ross Road while the incident that occurred in the early hours of the morning is investigated. There is currently no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

READ MORE: Speeding problems in West Kelowna addressed by city council

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study
Next story
CREA upgrades home sales forecast for 2019 to show 1.2% improvement

Just Posted

Sicamous Show and Shine to share night with new farmer’s market

The new market will be a Friday-night fixture in the legion parking lot until late August.

Column: Fishing Derby a family favourite on Father’s Day

Great Outdoors/James Murray

Salmon Arm students harness the sun to make solar powered cars

Accuracy is the lesson of the day at a solar power workshop at Hillcrest Elementary

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

Ashley Simpson disappeared from Yankee Flats Road three years ago

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

Breakfast was donated to support the Hub’s goal of $100,000 to keep the doors open

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Summerland Community Policing asks for volunteers

Members conduct patrols and assist with speed watch checks

Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

Most Read