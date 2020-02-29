Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

The incident is being treated as suspicious in nature

RCMP officers set up a 3D scanner in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police are investigating a sudden death that is being considered suspicious in nature.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the Best Value Inn and Suites on 32nd Street on Friday, Feb. 28, just before 8 p.m.

Police tape was visible around a second-storey unit at the hotel Saturday afternoon, while officers were on scene setting up a 3D scanner in the parking lot. Scanners like this are often used by officers in crime-scene investigations, allowing them to create an accurate 3D model of the area.

Hotel staff declined to comment on the incident, but a police statement issued Saturday evening said the investigation has been taken over by the Vernon RCMP General Investigative Section with support from a forensics team.

The investigation is ongoing and police remain on scene.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” media officer Const. Kelly Brett said in a statement.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Brendan Shykora

RCMP