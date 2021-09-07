Highway 96 near Peachland about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE: Highway 97 near Peachland now clear

Motorists are asked to expect delays

Update 2:55 p.m.

The Highway 97 closure between Trepanier Bench Road and Buchanan Road is now clear.

Update 1:48 p.m.

A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle near Peachland has closed roads in the area.

The area between Trepanier Bench Road and Buchanan Road is closed, according to a tweet by DriveBC. Emergency crews have been notified and are en-route to the incident. An assessment is in progress. Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control in the area.

A semi-truck has collided with another vehicle on Highway 97 near Peachland.

The incident happened at the bottom of Drought Hill, at Buchanan Road, about 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Reports indicate one person might be trapped.

It’s unclear how this crash has impacted traffic on Highway 97. Drivers should watch for emergency vehicles arriving on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: Developer sues City of Kelowna for 'bad faith' decision to reject subdivision

car crashOkanagan

Murder victim found at Penticton high school not a student or young person: RCMP
Vernon reception centre shutting down as White Rock Lake fire under control

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 1, 2021 after three staff and one resident tested postive for the virus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Little spread of COVID-19 virus at Shuswap long-term care facility

The location of a vehicle recovery on Highway 1 that will be taking place tonight, Sept. 7, starting at 7 p.m. is approximately two kilometres east of Tappen. (DriveBC image)
Highway 1 near Tappen to be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

Salmon Arm RCMP were able to locate more than $15,000 worth of tools reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (File photo)
Charges not expected following theft of tools from construction site: Salmon Arm RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann leads a small group of riders between Vernon and Lake Country during the homecoming stretch of the 20th annual Cops For Kids cycling fundraiser (Cops For Kids)
RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser