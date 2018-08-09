Photo: BC Wildfire Service twitter

UPDATE: Wildfire near West Kelowna prompts evacuation alert for electoral area

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Update: 10 a.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District for the Electoral M area due to the Mount Gottfriedsen wildfire. Visit the tnrd.ca for more information.

Update: 9 a.m.

BC Wildfire Services is reporting the fire near West Kelowna has grown to 400 hectares. The fire’s growth has been attributed to strong winds.

Update: 8:30 p.m.

The wildfire located 24 km west of West Kelowna has grown to 100 hectares in size. Earlier today, it was mapped at 20 hectatres, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Update 4:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the approximately 30 hectare wildfire with air tankers, helicopter support, ground crews and heavy equipment.

The fire is considered out of control, however BC Wildfire is responding in full force, however they expect the fire to grow due to the aggressive fire behaviour.

Original

BC Wildfire Service is now assessing a new wildfire burning on Gottfriedsen Mountain, 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna and 8 kilometers north of Highway 97.

No structures are threatened at this time.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: BC Wildfire monitoring flare ups above K-Mountain in Keremeos

Just Posted

Shuswap Selkirks swimmer makes spectacular rise in first year

James Lebuke commits to constant improvement, sights set on Olympics

Update: No one seriously injured in Highway 1 crash

Passersby report minor injuries in Balmoral collision Thursday afternoon

Update: Truck used in Silver Creek Store break and enter was stolen from Blind Bay

Two thieves steal ATM and tobacco from country store

Funds raised for North Shuswap family whose home burned

Community sets up GoFundMe page to help after fire destroys Scotch Creek house on Aug. 7

Haze expected to linger over the Shuswap

Smoke from B.C., Washington wildfires collects due to weather, topography.

Transients and garbage litter Kelowna property

Several tents are set up on private property off of Highway 97

UPDATE: Wildfire near West Kelowna prompts evacuation alert for electoral area

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Crews work towards Harris Creek wildfire containment

Recommended closures near Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek fires

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Most Read