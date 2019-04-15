US measles count up to 555, with most new cases in New York

On pace to set a record for most illnesses in 25 years

In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that U.S. measles cases have surged this year, and at this pace will set a record for most illnesses in 25 years. Nearly two-thirds of the cases reported have been in New York, and most of those have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

U.S. measles cases have surged again, and are on pace to set a record for most illnesses in 25 years.

Health officials on Monday said 555 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, up from 465 as of a week ago.

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

While 20 states have reported cases, New York has been the epicenter. Nearly two-thirds of all cases have been in New York, and 85% of the latest week’s cases came from the state. Most of the New York cases have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine.

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

