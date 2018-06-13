(via @BoHorvat/Twitter)

Vancouver Canucks will end pre-season with game in Kelowna

The Canucks will play against Arizona Sept. 29 at Prospera Place

The Vancouver Canucks will be playing a pre-season game in Kelowna.

According to the hockey team’s website, the NHL team will close its pre-season with a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Prospera Place, Sept. 29.

The Canucks will open the seven-game preseason slate with three home games at Rogers Arena and will then play three games on the road before closing the pre-season at Prospera Place in Kelowna, according to a Canucks news release.

The game in Kelowna also marks the start of a new tradition of hosting one home preseason game away from Rogers Arena each year. The goal is to reach as many Canucks fans as possible in the years ahead, the release said.

“Kelowna has a rich hockey history and we are excited to play in front of great fans in the Okanagan,” said President Trevor Linden, of Hockey Operations. “The preseason marks the start of what will be a great year for hockey fans in B.C., as in addition to the continued development and growth of our team, we have the privilege of welcoming the hockey world to both the 2019 World Juniors and 2019 NHL Entry Draft at Rogers Arena.”

Ticket information for preseason games at Rogers Arena and at Prospera Place will be released at a later date. For priority access to single game tickets for the 2018-19 season, fans can sign up to the single game pre-sale online, the release said.

Prior to the preseason, the Canucks will hold training camp in Whistler.


