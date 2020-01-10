Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds a gift from a member of the public as she walks along Kingfisher Bay Jetty with Britain’s Prince Harry during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

A local mayor says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the perfect place to rest and relax over the holiday season before announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr says privacy is one of the hallmarks of the district and he likes to think the majestic beaches and forests he visited as a child played a part in the couple’s decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa in North Saanich, but that didn’t stop them from getting out and exploring the community as they were spotted by locals hiking and checking out markets.

Orr says he’s pleased community residents gave the royals the privacy they desire and he wants them to know they are welcome now that the couple say they will spend more time in North America.

Meghan, who is American, has returned to Canada, where the former actress has long-standing ties after living in Toronto while filming the TV show “Suits.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Victoria resident Asymina Kantorowicz says the duke and duchess have already proved to be good neighbours, volunteering to snap selfies of her and her boyfriend on a New Year’s Day hike in North Saanich.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Do not drive,’ message urged in North Okanagan
Next story
Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Just Posted

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Public input wanted for proposed North Shuswap cannabis store

Feedback to help CSRD board decide on licence for retail outlet in Scotch Creek

Recent snowfall in the Shuswap far from record-breaking

Winter of 2019/2020 off to a particularly dry start

Winter storm to batter North Okanagan Shuswap

As much as 35 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas

Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

Up to 10 cm of snow expected beginning early Friday

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for funds for composting facility

Campbell Mountain Landfill selected as location for site

Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Tim Hodgkinson is in Vancouver with his son Wills who suffered a cancer relapse.

Most Read