A crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland is causing delays. (Google Maps)

A crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland is causing delays. (Google Maps)

Vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland causing delays to morning commute

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 97 south of Peachland.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and has caused delays in both directions of the highway. DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Park Avenue and Brent Road.

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in process. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaKelownaSummerland

Previous story
Man, 32, dies in crash south of Cranbrook; police calling for witnesses
Next story
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains

Just Posted

Vancouver-based broadcaster and author Grant Lawrence, with musical guests, will perform stories and songs at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on July 17, 2023. (Facebook photo)
Author, radio host Grant Lawrence bringing songs and stories to Salmon Arm

Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Brodie Wilkinson is the inventor of the Big Spoon Pillow, which helps users spend some comfortable cuddle time together. (Contributed)
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably