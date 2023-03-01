Vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland causing delays to morning commute

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

A crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland is causing delays. (Google Maps)

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 97 south of Peachland.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and has caused delays in both directions of the highway. DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Park Avenue and Brent Road.

⚠️#BCHwy97 The highway is REDUCED to single lane alternating traffic in both directions between Park Ave and Brent Rd due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. #Peachland #Summerland ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/b8ZWTjZTgi pic.twitter.com/YgwUsIyFAV — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 1, 2023

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in process. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

