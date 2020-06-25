Vehicle crashes into tree in Shuswap, bursts into flames

Driver reported to have fled scene of crash near Salmon Arm

A witness took this photo about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 when a vehicle crashed into a tree in a neighbourhood near Salmon Arm. The driver is reported to have jumped out and left the scene. (Photo contributed)

Police and firefighters were called to a neighbourhood near Salmon Arm when a vehicle burst into flames after ramming into a tree.

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, firefighters in Gleneden responded to the call in the 3900 block of 65th Avenue NW.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said they found that the vehicle had driven off the road, hit the tree and caught fire. The blaze was quickly contained and suppressed.

He said he understands the driver fled the scene, but those details are investigated by the RCMP.

A witness who heard the crash and wished to remain anonymous also said they were told the driver had jumped out and run away.

The witness said the small white car had no licence plate. They expressed relief that the area has seen some wet weather recently because flames were starting to spread up the large tree.

The fire was completely extinguished and crews were on their way within an hour. The vehicle was towed.

No report yet from the Salmon RCMP.

