A vehicle trapped in a sinkhole along the KVR Trail was spotted by West Bench residents earlier on Thursday, April 14. RCMP were also on scene. (Charles Hatchard - Facebook)

A vehicle trapped in a sinkhole along the KVR Trail was spotted by West Bench residents earlier on Thursday, April 14. RCMP were also on scene. (Charles Hatchard - Facebook)

Vehicle drives along Penticton’s KVR Trail into sinkhole

A vehicle was seen trapped in a sinkhole with 2 police vehicles nearby

Motorized vehicles do not belong on the KVR Trail, something one driver clearly ignored on Thursday morning.

A single vehicle was photographed stuck in one of many sinkholes that have formed along the KVR Trail in the West Bench Area. The stuck vehicle was met by two police vehicles.

An unmarked police vehicle, RCMP cruiser and an officer were also seen near the bridge over the trail near Moorpark Drive at around the same time.

Multiple members of the Penticton RCMP responded to the trail in the West Bench area above Penticton and were searching the area, according to locals posting on social media.

A request for any information from the Penticton RCMP was not returned.

READ ALSO: Don’t be surprised by flurries on B.C.’s highways this Easter: Environment Canada

It is not currently known whether the driver was injured, or under the influence at the time that they drove onto the KVR Trail, or whether there were other occupants in the vehicle with them.

Motorized vehicles including dirt bikes or ATVs, outside of designated Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen vehicles which service the trail, are not allowed to drive on the KVR Trail around Penticton or Summerland.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations up as province releases weekly report
Next story
Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital recovered by police

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released housing needs assessment reports for Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), as well as electoral areas B (Rural Revelstoke) and D (Falkland, Deep Creek and Salmon Valley). (Google Earth image)
Lack of afforadble homes, rentals a challenge for rural Shuswap communinities

Irish Mythen closes down the Roots and Blues Festival’s Main Stage in 2019 with a set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council agrees to noise bylaw extension for ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaking at a press conference update on COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this year. (Contributed)
Interior Health region on COVID-19 pandemic recovery path

Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)
UPDATE: Avian flu confirmed at Enderby farm