Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m. on June 10.

The incident occurred about 27 km west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap.

It appears a mechanical issue with the semi truck and the tandem trailers it was hauling started a fire which spread to the trees and power lines nearby, said Mike Halskov, RCMP media relations officer, in an email.

There were no injuries.

BC Wildfire crews out of Kamloops attended along with BC Hydro. The fire was contained and traffic was restricted to single lane alternating and remains so, according to DriveBC.

 

A vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Three Valley Gap at around 1 a.m. last night. (John Morrison/submitted)

