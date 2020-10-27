Vehicle incident on Bruhn Bridge near Sicamous delays traffic

The RW Bruhn highway bridge nears Sicamous has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. (Drive BC/Twitter)

Drive BC reports the Bruhn Bridge where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous Channel has been reduced to single-lane traffic due to a vehicle incident.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at #Sicamous Bridge has the road at single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays due to congestion. Watch for traffic control and drive with care.

Info here: https://t.co/4TwPcqj9qa pic.twitter.com/xuHhKC8gCG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 27, 2020

The traffic disruption began on Oct. 27 at 12:44 p.m. and is expected to last two hours. Delays are expected due to congestion.



