Vehicle rollover west of Sicamous injures five

RCMP also respond to damaged vehicles and minor thefts

The Sicamous RCMP responded to a rollover collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Old Sicamous Road on August 2. Shortly after midnight the police were called to the single-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic; the driver had become distracted while talking to passengers in the vehicle and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck a rock wall and overturned. All five occupants of the vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries ranging from cuts to a broken arm. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Overdue Boater Located

On August 5 at 10:30 p.m. the RCMP were notified that a man had not returned to his home on Mara Lake after a day out on Shuswap Lake. He called his family and reported mechanical trouble. By 7 a.m. the following morning the man was able to tell his family that he spent the night with a group on a houseboat at Marble Point. The man was unharmed.

Truck stunt breaks windows

The window of two vehicles parked in the parking lot next to Silver Sands Road and the Trans-Canada Highway were broken in the early morning hours of August 3. A witness who had been sleeping in a camper parked nearby said he saw a black Chevrolet pickup truck with orange stripes and an Alberta license plate doing donuts in the parking lot, spraying rocks on several vehicles in the process. According to the RCMP, tire marks at the scene and small rocks found in the damaged vehicles support the caller’s statement.

Public intoxication arrest

On August 1 at 10 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of an intoxicated female disturbing a business on Finlayson Avenue. A 35-year-old Sicamous woman was arrested and held in custody until she was sober.

Thefts from unlocked vehicles

Sometime during the night of August 1 an unknown thief went through several unlocked vehicles in the area of Kappel Street. Loose change and sunglasses were taken. An unlocked vehicle was also the target of a theft on Temple Street on August 2. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle inside an open garage. The thief also left a freezer in the garage open before leaving.

