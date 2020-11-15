Vernon activists to hold flag rally

Earth Strike Vernon will lead Fly Your Flag Day for Vernon School District students in relation to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan on Monday, Nov. 23. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon climate justice organization Earth Strike Vernon is raising the flag on new activist action.

Earth Strike Vernon intends to lead Vernon School District students in a COVID-safe activity to draw awareness to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan.

“The action will involve students writing their hopes with regard to the climate onto small pieces of fabric,” said Earth Strike Vernon press secretary Kieran Grandbois. “The small flags will then be fastened to the fence at MacDoanld Park facing 27th Street where they will remain as a visible reminder that we all need to take the climate crisis seriously.”

Grandbois said the activity, which resembles the “Buddhist use of prayer flags,” is expected to help bring the city’s climate aciton plan to the front of the agenda for citizens.

Fly Your Flag Day, as it’s being called, will take place Monday, Nov. 23, with flags being attached to the fence starting at 11:30.

“All School District 22 students are welcome to participate in this event which has been principally organized by W.L. Seaton Secondary students and teachers in close relation with Earth Strike Vernon,” said Grandbois.

“Earth Strike Vernon strongly encourages students to participate to maintain the strong momentum generated in 2019 and the early months of 2020.”

