This notice greeted would-be patrons of Vernon’s Squires Four Pub Wednesday, Oct. 27. The pub has announced its closure due to the vaccination passports required to be shown by customers. It’s unclear if the closure is permanent. The pub opened for business in 1986. (Laurell Cornell photo)

This notice greeted would-be patrons of Vernon’s Squires Four Pub Wednesday, Oct. 27. The pub has announced its closure due to the vaccination passports required to be shown by customers. It’s unclear if the closure is permanent. The pub opened for business in 1986. (Laurell Cornell photo)

Vernon establishment blames passports for closure

Squires Four Pub closed doors, for the time being, Wednesday, Oct. 27

The “pain of everyone” is behind the closure of a longtime Vernon establishment.

The sign on the marquee at Squires Four Pub off Highway 97 read CLOSED to patrons Wednesday, Oct. 27, and a sign tacked on the front door reads, “Pub shut down due to unprecedented reasons.”

“It’s simple, it’s the pain of everyone,” said the pub’s business owner, who declined to give his name, by phone Wednesday morning.

“It’s the (COVID-19 vaccine) passports. We’ve received 50 per cent false (QR) codes. People are getting angrier. Sales are low. There is no government support. It makes no sense to stay in operation.”

Full vaccination is a government requirement to access some events, services and businesses in B.C. until at least Jan. 31, 2022. Pubs, bars, and lounges that offer indoor and patio dining, as Squires Four does, are required to ask for proof of full vaccination from patrons.

Squires Four Cold Beer and Wine store remains operational as it’s a business that does not require proof of vaccination to be shown.

The business owner, who said he disagrees with having to ask for passports, said he gave his staff two weeks notice, and Wednesday, Oct. 27, was the first day of closure.

“I even had some clients crying when I told them the news,” he said. “They said, ‘We finally found a place we’re comfortable with, and now you’re shutting down.’”

Asked if the closure was temporary or permanent, the owner said, “We’re closed until smarter action is taken.

“Others are suffering. People are lying and falsifying documents. The rules make no sense.”

Squires Four Pub has been serving Vernon and the North Okanagan since opening 35 years ago in 1986.

READ MORE: Squires Four Pub serves up 25 years

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernon’s Squires Four Pub to shut down starting Sunday


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLocal Businesspassportsvaccination registry

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccination required for City of West Kelowna employees
Next story
B.C. NDP to make annual subsidy for political parties permanent

Just Posted

On Oct. 25, BC Teacher’s Federation president Teri Mooring released a statement critical of inconsistencies in defining and declaring COVID-19 exposures in B.C. schools. (Twitter/BCTF)
Shuswap parent frustated by reporting of school COVID-19 exposures

Kyle Beach playing for the NHL Chicago Blackhawks farm team. (Contributed)
Sicamous raised hockey star named in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Fire truck (File photo)
UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon