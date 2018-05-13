Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully-involved’ house fire

Update: 8:30 p.m.

The blaze that fully-engulfed a home at Big Chief Mobile Home has been put out.

Update: 7:40 p.m.

A home at Big Chief Mobile Home Park burst into flames after a neighbour reported hearing a pop Sunday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue brought 12 firefighters to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. to knock down the blaze, which caused significant damage to the home.

“We received a call of a fully-involved structure fire. Upon arrival at the mobile home, the fire was burning on the deck and got into the attic space,” said Dan Walker, Vernon Fire Rescue captain. “We advanced some lines. We had about 12 personnel on scene and about three pieces of aparatus.”

Crews attacked the fire from the outside of the structure and sprayed water on a neighbouring home to prevent further damage.

The neighbour, who called 9-1-1 at 5:20 p.m. after she saw the fire, said the homeowners were away when the fire started.

“At this time, it’s under investigation,” Walker said. “We’re just still in the midst of putting the fire out.”

No injuries have been reported at this time.

—-

Original: 5:40 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park in Vernon.

Multiple crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

No information regarding the extent of damage or any injuries is available at this point.

More to come.

A firefighter gets in close with a hose to tackle the flames that devastated a Big Chief Mobile Home Park residence Sunday, May 13. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

A firefighter works to ready a hose to battle a fire that engulfed a Big Chief Mobile Home Park residence Sunday, May 13. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue crews work to battle a fully-involved blaze that caused significant damage to a Big Chief Mobile Home Park residence Sunday, May 13. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

A fire destroys a home at Big Chief Mobile Home Park Sunday, May 13. (Dawn McRoberts photo)

