Vernon fired up for propane pits in park

Residents may be able to bring their own fires down to Polson Park from Jan. 25-April 5

Plans to revitalize Polson Park with propane fire pit use has been tentatively sparked for Jan. 26 through to April 5, 2021.

The city is working on plans to allow residents to bring their personal fire pits to the park to enjoy with their family bubble.

The trial, expected to be approved at the Jan. 25 council meeting, will be permissible from 9 a.m. until dusk each day inside the oval area of the running track at Polson Park.

The fires, along with plans for a skating rink, are part of Coun. Scott Anderson’s plan to make Polson Park more inviting for the community.

“More people we can get in there, the fewer problems we’re going to have with crime and things like that,” Anderson said at the Jan. 11 council meeting.

While the idea is applauded by his council colleagues, some are concerned about trying to manage gatherings during COVID-19 restrictions.

“I appreciate what Anderson is trying to do, but we’re trying to convince people to not gather,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

Coun. Brian Quiring adds: “I think it absolutely flies in the face of the provincial health order.

”I’m worried that we’re creating an environment that could potentially create an outbreak. I think it’s a great idea, I just wished we were doing it next year.”

While the park can fit several hundred people in and still have large margins for space, it’s not expected to draw a lot of people.

Many people have the ability to have propane fires in their own backyards, but this would provide an opportunity for those in apartments or other accommodations that do not have an outdoor space.

Coun. Akbal Mund points out these people likely don’t have propane fire pits to use.

