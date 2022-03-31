Vernon boasted the lowest gas prices in the province with the price of regular gas as low as 171.9 cents per litre on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Vernon boasted the lowest gas prices in the province with the price of regular gas as low as 171.9 cents per litre on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Vernon gas prices cheapest in province

The lowest regular gas price in B.C. on Thursday was 171.9 at Vernon Super Save

Though gas isn’t cheap anywhere in B.C., Vernon drivers are getting a slight reprieve at the pumps.

As of Thursday afternoon, Vernon boasts the cheapest gas prices in the province, with some gas stations dropping their regular fuel price by more than 10 cents per litre overnight.

The Super Save station on 32nd Street currently has the cheapest fuel prices in Vernon at 171.9 cents per litre, according to gasbuddy.com. Also on 32nd Street, Safeway has its regular fuel price set at 173.9. Other pumps in Vernon range from 178.4 to 181.9.

Lumby’s Esso station has its price set at 177.9 cents, as does the Tempo station in Ashton Creek.

Canadian Tire on Vernon’s 27th Street has the next cheapest fuel price at 178.9, the same rate as Salmon Arm’s Petro-Canada station on Lakeshore Drive SW and Super Save on 3rd Street NW.

Elsewhere in the valley, Lake Country’s gas prices are in the range of 181.9 to 183.9.

In Kelowna, Costco has the cheapest gas in town at 175.9. Prices at other Kelowna stations range from 179.9 to 187.9.

Costco also has the cheapest fuel in Kamloops at 179.9, whereas other stations across town are between 187.9 and 189.9.

Drivers in Penticton are paying more at the pump, with prices at 189.9 across town.

