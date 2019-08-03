Vernon grass fire believed to be started by fireworks

An overnight grass fire near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive appears to have been started by fireworks

A series of small grass fires broke out overnight near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, which appear to have been started by fireworks. (Photo: Kal Rotary Vernon, BC)

A grass fire broke out overnight near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, which appears to have been started by fireworks.

Vernon and Coldstream firefighters arrived along with RCMP at about 2:20 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a call about multiple loud bangs. There they found a series of small grass fires burning just below the Kal Lake Lookout, near several houses.

Vernon and Coldstream fire services worked together to contain the fire, due to initial uncertainty as to it’s location.

“The initial 911 calls did not provide the exact location so both Vernon and Coldstream Fire Departments were dispatched at the same time,” said Vernon Fire Captain Dean Wakefield. RCMP and BC Wildfire members were also on the scene.

Responders found evidence of “small caliber” fireworks that had been set off in the area.

“I want to remind those responsible that you place others at risk with this type of behaviour. A person may face significant fines, penalties and even jail time should their actions be found to have contributed to a loss of life or property. Someone found to have caused a fire such as this can be held responsible for the full cost of extinguishing the fire,” said Vernon Fire Chief David Lind.

RCMP are investigating the late-night incident. If you have any information regarding this event please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Wildfire burning near Chase

READ MORE: Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Brendan Shykora