Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna

The man was found with suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash

Picture taken by investigators of a portion of the suspected illicit substances seized by police. (Kelowna RCMP)

A North Okanagan man has been charged after Kelowna RCMP found him with trafficking quantities of suspected illicit drugs on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, RCMP arrested 29-year-old Vincent Dean Lyons in the parking lot of a business in the 2100-block of Springfield Road. Upon investigation, officers seized undisclosed quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, thousands of dollars in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

“The Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit remain fully committed to improving all aspects of public safety across the Okanagan, and will continue to take the necessary actions to effectively remove these harmful substances from our streets,” said Jeff Carroll, Drug Section Corporal of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit.

Lyons has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and also faces additional charges. He made his first court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 22.

