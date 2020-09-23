Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was able to track down an alleged assault suspect who reportedly knocked a man in his 60s off a mobility scooter Tuesday, Sept. 20, through use of video surveillance. (File photo)

Vernon man knocked off scooter, allegedly assaulted

Incident in downtown Vernon sees man on a scooter allegedly assaulted by cyclist

One man is in custody after knocking a man in his 60s off a mobility scooter downtown Vernon.

Video surveillance footage helped local RCMP identify a suspect in the alleged assault case Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a man riding a mobility scooter in the 3000-block of 30th Avenue attempted to manoeuvre around a bicycle that was blocking the sidewalk.

As the man on the scooter attempted to pass, the owner of the bike got into a verbal altercation with the man, yelling that he was not to be on the sidewalk.

“The suspect blocked the path of the scooter, grabbed the man and knocked him to ground and allegedly assaulted him,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“A member of the public intervened and the man on the mobility scooter was able to leave the area.”

The disturbance drew the attention of the public who immediately contacted police.

“Our officers attended to the scene but were unable to locate the individual on the scooter,” said Finn. “Fortunately, once he returned home, police were contacted to advise of the incident.”

The entire incident was captured on video which greatly assisted investigators with identifying the suspect, who was arrested for assault causing bodily. The man on the scooter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address remains in custody in order to appear in court.

