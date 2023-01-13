Vernon man missing for more than a month

33-year-old last seen Dec. 3, 2022

Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau

The public’s help is being sought in finding a man missing since Dec. 3, 2022.

Vernon resident Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau was last seen more than a month ago in town.

The 33 year old is approximately five-foot-10-inches tall, weights 181 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone who has seen or heard from Bonneau to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: 26 cow carcasses removed from Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Falkland SUV impounded for excessive speeding on ‘extremely icy’ highway with bald tires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon

Previous story
Rain, unseasonable warmth, unstable snowpack, raise flood, avalanche concerns in B.C.
Next story
South Shuswap director argues short-term rentals shouldn’t be prohibited

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking at zoning amendments that would support secondary dwelling units being used as long-term rentals, not vacation rentals. (File image)
South Shuswap director argues short-term rentals shouldn’t be prohibited

Randee Neumeyer
Comedy show shakes up Okanagan winter

Work on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous is underway, and traffic at the Highway 1 structure is expected to be reduced to single lane, alternating until Sunday, Jan. 15. (BC Transportation photo)
Traffic reduced to single lane at Bruhn Bridge, Highway 1, in Sicamous

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions owner Allan Tew and store associate Stephanie Ekmecic were in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, hiring staff and loading product into the new Sun City location at 380 Alexander, expected to open Feb. 1. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Kelowna liquidation store owner opening second location in downtown Salmon Arm