Vernon man missing for more than a month

The public’s help is being sought in finding a man missing since Dec. 3, 2022.

Vernon resident Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau was last seen more than a month ago in town.

The 33 year old is approximately five-foot-10-inches tall, weights 181 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone who has seen or heard from Bonneau to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing personRCMPVernon