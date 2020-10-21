Vernon orchard closes pumpkin field following Interior Health notice

Interior Health tells Davison Orchards U-pick fields are an ‘event;’ pumpkins now sold at market

Vernon’s Davison Orchards closed its pumpkin patch for the rest of the season after receiving notice from Interior Health that U-Pick Fields are classified as an event. (Facebook photo)

Residents have thrown their online support toward a popular Vernon orchard forced to close one of its most popular attractions.

Davison Orchards posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 21, that its pumpkin patch is closed for the remainder of the Halloween season.

“Interior Health has notified us that they are classifying U-Pick Pumpkin fields as an event,” the orchard said. “Therefore, we are unable to open our fields. Thank you for understanding.”

The news sparked lots of comments from residents, most angry with the decision.

Davison Orchards still has thousands of pumpkins available for sale in the market area.

The Morning Star reached out to Interior Health for comment to no avail ahead of publication. Visit VernonMorningStar.com for more information.

The Morning Star has left messages with the Pumpkin Patch in Spallumcheen to see if it has been affected by a similar notice and has also reached out to Interior Health for comment.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GroceriesLocal Business