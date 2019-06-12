(Stock image - Pixabay)

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

  • Jun. 12, 2019 11:40 a.m.
  • News

The City of Vernon plans to install two single-occupancy washrooms downtown but the process has been delayed by nine months because the manufacturer of the toilet has numerous orders to fill.

“Either we rent a mobile (washroom) that we move around…we need to deal with it,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “We told the community we are going to do it. We need a temporary solution.”

There is also concern about waste of all kinds in the downtown core.

“People are frustrated,” said Coun. Dalvir Nahal of businesses having to regularly clean up waste.

Nahal wants the city to investigate possibly hiring a private contractor for rapid cleanup downtown.

