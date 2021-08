31-year-old Matthew Andrew MacGugan was last seen in Vernon on Aug. 19

A man last seen in Vernon has been found safe and well, according to police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported that 31-year-old Matthew Andrew MacGugan had gone missing and was last seen in the city on Thursday (Aug. 19).

He has now been found and police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search.

